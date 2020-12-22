Police: Man who led officers on chase bit K9, barked like dog as he was arrested

(WHDH) — A drunken man who led officers on a chase after blowing through a stop sign bit a K9 and barked like a dog as he was being taking into custody, officials said.

An officer on patrol in the area of Houghton Avenue and Butte Street in Corning, California, on Saturday attempted to stop the driver of a minivan for running a stop sign but a pursuit ensued, according to the Corning Police Department.

The driver, Jorge Bucioperez, crashed through a gated driveway and ditched the van as it rolled through a yard, prompting police to deploy K9 Blaze.

Blaze reportedly jumped two fences before ultimately catching up with Bucioperez.

Bucioperez then allegedly bit the animal, barked like a dog, and tried to bit officers who were attempting to arrest him.

He is facing charges including driving under the influence, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, and possession of methamphetamine.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)