BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brockton man accused of pointing a gun at officers was arrested after slipping in the snow and falling to the ground in Boston late Tuesday night, police said.

Officers stopped in traffic on London Street around 11 p.m. saw a group of men gathered in a nearby walkway area before one of the men, later identified as Erick Mariona, 20, walked toward the cruiser while holding a firearm in his right hand, according to police.

Mariona stopped and raised the firearm in the direction of the officers, prompting them to exit their cruiser and order that he drop the gun, police said.

Mariona allegedly began running down an alleyway toward Havre Street with officers pursuing him.

As he reached the end of the alleyway, he turned toward the officers and raised the firearm in their direction a second time before slipping on the snow and falling to the ground, police said.

Mariona was apprehended and police say they recovered a 9mm firearm loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition in the magazine and one round in the chamber.

He faces charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon — gun, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Additional officers at the scene stopped the four people Mariona was with and conducted a pat frisk.

One officer noticed a two firearms in a pile of snow nearby the group — a Springfield Armory 9mm loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition in the magazine and a round in the chamber, as well as a Taurus PT709 Cal 9mm with an obliterated serial number loaded with five rounds of ammunition in the magazine and a round in the chamber, police said.

Further investigation into the pile of snow reportedly revealed two additional firearms — a Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm with an obliterated serial number loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition in the magazine and a round in the chamber and a SCCY CPX-Z 9mm loaded with nine rounds of ammunition in the magazine and a round in the chamber.

Three of the men in the group, identified as Maurice Nunez, 25, of Boston, Deandre Clark, 21, of Brockton, and Henry Smith, 21, of Chelsea, were arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Those suspects, along with Mariona, are expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court.

A 13-year-old from East Boston was also placed under arrest on charges of delinquent to wit: unlawful possession of a firearm and delinquent to wit: unlawful possession of ammunition.

He is slated to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

