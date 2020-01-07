DOUGLAS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Leominster man accused of ransacking a Douglas home tried evading his arrest by hiding in a trash container Monday evening, police said.

John Boguzis, 35, is set to be arraigned Tuesday in Uxbridge District Court on charges including breaking and entering in the daytime for a felony, malicious destruction of property over $1,200, and larceny from a building, according to Douglas police.

Officers responding to a report of a home break-in on Forrest Street around 6 p.m. discovered that the suspect used a ladder to enter the home through a second-floor porch before taking several items, including firearms, police said.

Neighbors reportedly told officers that they saw a blue van in the area of the house earlier in the afternoon.

Around 7:15 p.m., Sutton police received a call of a suspicious blue van on Torrey Road, just a short distance away from the Douglas home break-in.

Douglas and Sutton police officers responded to the area and witnessed a man running into the woods, according to police.

Uxbridge police officer Thomas Stockwell and his K-9 partner named Bear arrived to assist with the search.

Bear immediately picked up a scent and tracked it through the woods and to a residence on Torrey Road.

He then led the officers to a set of trash containers and found the suspect, identified as Boguzis, hiding inside, police said.

Boguzis was taken into custody with Bear’s assistance following an alleged brief struggle.

He was held overnight on $10,000 cash bail pending his arraignment.

An investigation remains ongoing.

