Police: Man who says he killed 90 admits to murdering woman from Massachusetts area

This undated photo provided by the Ector County Texas Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Little. A Texas prosecutor says Little, convicted in three California murders but long suspected in dozens of deaths, now claims he was involved in about 90 killings nationwide. The prosecutor says Little is now charged in the 1994 death of a Texas woman. He says investigations are ongoing, but Little has now provided details in more than 90 deaths dating to about 1970. (Ector County Texas Sheriff's Office via AP)

LAUREL, Md. (AP) — Police say a man who says he killed as many as 90 people has admitted killing a still-unidentified woman in Maryland more than 45 years ago.

Prince George’s County Police announced Wednesday that cold case detectives interviewed Samuel Little this month after a Texas Ranger indicated Little killed someone in the Washington region in the 1970s. Police say the 78-year-old told detectives previously unreported details about an unsolved slaying in Laurel, Maryland.

Police couldn’t identify the skeletal remains of a white female around 19 years old with blonde or reddish hair found in 1972.

Little said he picked the victim up at a Washington bus station and she indicated she was recently divorced, from the Massachusetts area and might be a mother.

Detectives are working to identify her.

