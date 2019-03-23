Police: Man who shot out Randolph bank window suspected in recent wave of vandalism

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of shooting out the window of a Randolph bank with a BB gun Friday night is facing a malicious destruction charge and is suspected of being responsible for a rash of recent vandalism incidents, police said.

Officers responding to an alarm at the Bank of Canton on North Main Street about 9 p.m. arrested Chad Bornstein, 39, after an investigation led them to a nearby parking lot and they found him with a BB gun, according to Randolph police.

After placing him under arrest on a charge of malicious damage to property valued above $1,200, police executed a search warrant at a residence on Nelson Drive, which led them to believe he was responsible for more than 20 similar incidents since Jan. 9.

Randolph Police Chief William Pace said Bornstein will likely face additional charges.

“This case was brought to a conclusion through the collaboration and teamwork of our patrol and detective divisions,” Pace said. “Most of all, I am very relieved that this will hopefully bring an end to the property damage that our business community has endured over the past two months.”

Bornstein was ordered held on $1,000 cash bail pending his arraignment Monday in Quincy District Court.

