Police: Man who smashed fare machines with hammer ‘cost taxpayers thousands of dollars’

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man was arrested after surveillance cameras inside an MBTA station caught him destroying several fare vending machines with a hammer last week, officials said.

Anthony Pennant, 28, is facing criminal charges in connection with a destructive rampage at the Chinatown station around 3 a.m. on Jan. 30, according to the Transit Police Department.

Police say the hammer-wielding man intentionally smashed the machines before fleeing the area.

“Pennant’s criminal conduct costs the taxpayers thousands of dollars in repairs and inconveniences those seeking to add value to their Charlie Cards,” the department said in a news release.

Pennant was taken into custody after detectives reviewed the station’s public safety camera system.

It’s not clear when he’ll be called to court.

