LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who stole a car in Lynn was shot by the owner before stealing another car on Sunday afternoon, police said.

A man was moving around cars in his driveway on South Common Street around 2:30 p.m. when another man jumped into one of the vehicles and started driving away, according to Lynn police.

The owner of the stolen car began shooting at the vehicle and struck the suspect in the chest, who continued to drive off, police said.

The suspect drove to a pizza shop on Goodridge Street, where he got out of the stolen vehicle and stole another car from a pizza delivery driver, police added.

The suspect allegedly drove off before crashing in the area of Paradise and Ellis roads in Swampscott.

He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is expected to be charged with the theft of a motor vehicle.

It is unclear if the person who shot the suspect will be charged, police said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

