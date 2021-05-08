Police: Man who stole dog from vehicle in Cambridge in custody, dog returned to owner

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted for breaking into a vehicle and stealing a dog in Cambridge was arrested Saturday, officials said.

Police said the suspect broke into a parked vehicle in the area of 620 Memorial Drive around 12:30 p.m. and took the 13-month-old German Short Haired Pointer. The man was caught on camera walking the dog over the Boston University Bridge.

The dog, Titus, has been reunited with his owner, according to Cambridge police.

🚨Great news update🚨 The dog that was reported stolen and the suspect that we were looking to identify have both been located. Titus has been reunited with his owner. The suspect has been taken into custody. #CambMA https://t.co/wRSsUChkJX — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) May 8, 2021

