DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspected car thief is facing criminal charges after police say he was caught in the boiler room of The Friendly Toast restaurant in Danvers after forcing his way down a roof hatch while trying to evade arrest.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash in the area of Route 128 and Endicott Street around 4:20 a.m. spoke with the registered owner of the truck, who said it had been stolen, according to Danvers police.

After locating a suspect, later identified as John Farrell, 33, of Stoneham, a brief foot chase led them to The Friendly Toast, where Farrell allegedly scaled the building and forced his way inside down a roof hatch.

He was arrested in the boiler room on charges of breaking and entering during the nighttime to commit a felony, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and providing police with a false name.

Residents in the area are being asked to check to see if their vehicles had been burglarized overnight.

Additional charges may be coming. He is slated to be arraigned Friday in Salem District Court.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

