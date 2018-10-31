MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who threatened to harm himself and others, including officers, after an assault in Mattapoisett will appear in Wareham District Court Wednesday, police said.

Officers responding to an assault in town around 6 p.m. Tuesday learned that the man involved in the assault made threatening statements before fleeing into a wooded area, according to Mattapoisett police.

Officials issued a shelter-in-place to residents in the area of Crystal Spring and Acushnet roads as SWAT and the state police Air Wing searched for the suspect, who allegedly had access to a firearm.

The man, whose name has not been released, was arrested around 11:30 p.m.

