Police: Man who threatened to kill clerk told officers to take him back to jail so he could ‘eat a bologna sandwich’

(WHDH) — A man who allegedly threatened to kill a gas station clerk with a large butcher knife allegedly told officers to take him back to prison because he desperately wanted to “eat a bologna sandwich,” officials said.

Officers responding to a Chevron in Mesa, Arizona, on Tuesday morning learned 38-year-old Eric Van Tine had charged at the clerk and yelled, “I told you I would be back to kill you,” according to the Mesa Police Department.

The clerk was able to escape and later showed officers the surveillance video of Van Tine, prompting a search of the area.

When Van Tine was later tracked down, he allegedly told officers that he was angry with the clerk because he had previously accused him of shoplifting.

Van Tine refused to tell officers where he put the knife, but said that he “just wants to go back to prison and eat a bologna sandwich,” according to police.

Van Tine is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held on $25,000 bond.

