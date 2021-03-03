Police: Man who told stranger on Orange Line train he was Satan claimed he was ‘only flirting’ with her

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who was dressed in all black on an Orange Line train when he showed a woman a message that read “I am Satan” told responding officers that he was only flirting with her and wanted to get her number, police said.

Officers responding to a report of an unknown problem at Forest Hill Station around 10:45 p.m. Monday spoke with a 20-year-old woman who said she was riding on an Orange Line train when a man who was dressed in all black with a mask covering his entire face and a hood on with the drawstring pulled tightly had just showed her a message on his phone that read, “I am Satan,” according to transit police.

The woman said the man then stared at her intently as the ride continued. She later directed officers to him.

The 22-year-old Boston man reportedly told officers “he was only flirting with her and trying to be funny” and that he “was going to try and get her number.” The officers advised him that “his attempt was not found humorous and had the opposite effect.”

The woman was escorted by officers to her desired location and he was ejected from the station.

