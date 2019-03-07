Police: Man who traveled to Nashua, NH to have sex with child to be arraigned

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man accused of traveling to Nashua to have sex with someone he believed was a child was arrested Wednesday and is now facing a slew of criminal charges, officials said.

Members of the Nashua Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing Unit arrested Richard Dearborn, 46, of Epsom, on nine counts of indecent exposure and lewdness, two counts of certain uses of a computer services prohibited, and two counts obscene material.

Dearborn’s arrest was the culmination of an investigation that was launched Jan. 16 when they realized Dearborn was communicating with an individual he believed was a child and was sending lewd and obscene photographs, according to Nashua police.

Police say he was arrested after traveling to Nashua to engage in sexual contact with the person he was communicating with online.

He is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Hillsborough Superior Court-South.

