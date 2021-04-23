Police: Man who tried to steal snacks from hotel kitchen struck worker with horseshoe, microwaved fire extinguisher

(WHDH) — A man who tried to steal snacks from a hotel kitchen was arrested after he struck a hotel worker in the head with a horseshoe and tried to microwave a fire extinguisher, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance at a hotel in Pueblo, Colorado, early Thursday morning spoke with a hotel worker who said that he was assaulted by a man who wanted to take snacks that were sitting out without paying for them, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

When the worker told the man that the food was not free for the taking, the suspect took out a horseshoe and swung it at the victim’s head, police said.

The man then allegedly pulled a fire alarm and jammed a fire extinguisher into a microwave.

Officers later found the shoeless suspect near a broken glass door and took him into custody on charges including first-degree burglary.

The hotel worker was not seriously injured.

An investigation remains ongoing.

