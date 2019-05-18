Police: Man who waved gun on NH highway busted in Mass. with AR-15, stash of ammo

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A Vermont man who allegedly brandished a firearm while driving on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire was arrested in Massachusetts on Thursday after he was caught with an AR-15 rifle and a massive stash of ammunition, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of an armed and erratic motorist traveling south into Massachusetts spotted the vehicle in question in Wilmington and later stopped it in Reading around 12:30 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

A search of 39-year-old Alan Cournoyer’s Toyota Tundra yielded two fully-loaded, eight-round magazines with .45 caliber ammunition, an H&K USP .45 caliber handgun with an eight-round, fully-loaded magazine, a Lewis Machine tool AR-15, two empty 30 round magazines, and 314 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, police said.

Cournoyer is charged with illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a loaded firearm, illegal possession of a large-capacity weapon, illegal possession of large-capacity magazines, illegal possession of ammunition, and illegal possession of an assault weapon.

He is being held on $5,000 bail. He is slated to be arraigned Monday in Woburn District Court.

The alleged incident in New Hamshire is under investigation.

