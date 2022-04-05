ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was struck and seriously injured by a pickup truck on Interstate 495 in Andover after his vehicle ran out of gas early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on the northbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 99A around 1:20 a.m. found a person in the roadway suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesman.

The victim, who state police identified as a man from West Greenwich, Rhode Island, was initially conscious and told troopers that his vehicle had run out of fuel, state police noted. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital.

Investigators say the man’s vehicle was found parked in the breakdown lane a short distance from the scene of the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and was said to be cooperative with police.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

