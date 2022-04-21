FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after he led troopers on a high-speed chase on Interstate 90 from Boston to Framingham on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Joseph A. Lyman, 46, of Monterey, is slated to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges including driving an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, failure to use turn signals, and refusing to identify himself to police, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers attempted to stop a Kia Sorrento with an expired registration on the westbound side of the highway in Boston around 7 a.m. but Lyman refused to stop and fled, at time reaching excessive speeds, state police said.

The chase came to end in Framingham when troopers deployed spike strips. Aerial video showed at least 10 cruisers stopped on the the highway as troopers approached Lyman and took him into custody without incident.

The incident caused lengthy traffic delays on both sides of the highway.

There were no additional details immediately available.

