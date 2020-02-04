Police: Man with hidden knife stabs 3 officers in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing charges after stabbing three police officers with a knife he had hidden in Manchester, New Hampshire Tuesday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a domestic incident on Ahern Street at 3:20 p.m. found a man who refused to come out of a room, police said. When police tried to arrest the man, he brought out a hidden knife and stabbed three officers, police said.

The officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and one was treated and released, police said. The suspect was taken into custody.

No other information was immediately available. The attack is under investigation.

