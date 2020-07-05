Police: Man with illegal fireworks, loaded gun arrested in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was arrested after police said they confiscated a loaded gun on him and fireworks in his vehicle during a traffic stop early Sunday morning in Boston.

Officers patrolling Stanton Street just after 4:30 a.m. stopped a car driven by Marco Louis, 29, of Dorchester, for a traffic infraction, police said.

During the stop, officers determined that Louis did not have a valid driver’s license and asked him to step out of the vehicle, officials said.

A loaded 9mm handgun with a defaced serial number was recovered inside of fanny pack draped across Louis’s chest during a pat and frisk, according to police.

A large quantity of illegal fireworks was spotted inside the trunk of the vehicle as it was being towed from the scene, police said.

Louis was arrested and will be charged with carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, operating a motor vehicle after revocation/suspension and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in Dorchester District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)