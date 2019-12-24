Police: Man with loaded gun arrested after report of shots fired in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing firearm charges after officers found a loaded gun on him following a report of shots fired in Boston Monday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired on Smith Street in Roxbury at 7 p.m. saw a man matching the description of the suspect on McGreevey Way, police said. When officers frisked him, they allegedly found a loaded .45 Taurus PT24 handgun in his waistband.

Angel Oyola, 41, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of a large capacity feeding device. He will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)