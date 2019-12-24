Police: Man with loaded gun arrested after report of shots fired in Boston

Courtesy Boston Police Department

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing firearm charges after officers found a loaded gun on him following a report of shots fired in Boston Monday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired on Smith Street in Roxbury at 7 p.m. saw a man matching the description of the suspect on McGreevey Way, police said. When officers frisked him, they allegedly found a loaded .45 Taurus PT24 handgun in his waistband.

Angel Oyola, 41, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of a large capacity feeding device. He will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending