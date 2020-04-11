Police: Man with loaded gun found after report of home invasion in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing firearm charges after being found with a loaded handgun after a reported home invasion in Boston Saturday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a possible home invasion on Baird Street at 2 a.m. were given a description of a suspect and the car he left the scene in, police said. The car’s description matched that of a vehicle seen in two incidents where where shots were fired the previous day.

Officers found a car matching the description on Morton Street with a man who matched the suspect description inside, police said. When officers tried to take the man out of the car, he allegedly resisted and tried to grab something from under his jacket and police found a loaded .380 Jimenez Arms handgun.

Shaquan Mason, 25, of Boston was charged with carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. He will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

