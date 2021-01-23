Police: Man with outstanding warrants arrested at Back Bay Station for lewd act

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Leicester man is facing charges after police say he committed a lewd act while in Back Bay Station on Tuesday.

Officers patrolling Back Bay Station around 9 p.m. were approached by a female victim who said a man was staring at her while committing a lewd act at the fare gates of the train station, transit police said.

A suspect, identified as Tyler Logan, 28, was located within the station and based on a positive ID was taken into police custody, officials said.

Officers learned that Logan had warrants for his arrest out of Boston Municipal Court for domestic assault and battery, false fire alarm and trespassing, police said.

He was arrested and will be charged with lewd and lascivious conduct.

