IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Peabody man is facing charges after police say he crashed his car and then fled from the scene in Ipswich on Monday night.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on Topsfield Road near Mary’s Way around 9 p.m. found a Honda sedan with no driver but a deployed airbag and significant damage to the front-end, side panel and windshield, according to Ipswich police.

A preliminary investigation reportedly revealed that the car had crashed into a tree on the eastbound side of the road, crossed the center line and hit another tree.

The vehicle was registered in Peabody and Ipswich officers worked with the Peabody Police Department to make contact with the vehicle owner, identified as Craig George Mannetta, 32, police said.

Mannetta was found in a resident’s yard following a two-hour search of the area, police added.

He was transported to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Mannetta faces charges of operating after license revoked, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, operating to endanger, and marked lines violation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)