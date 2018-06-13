Police: Man with revoked license crashes brother’s Ferrari in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man with a revoked license crashed his brother’s Ferrari in Weymouth Tuesday night, leaving the suped-up car wedged underneath an SUV.

An officer responding to East Street around 9 p.m. found a red 1995 Ferrari that had slammed into two unoccupied cars parked in a driveway before getting stuck under a gray 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe, police said.

John Distasio, 50, was sitting in the driver’s seat of the Ferrari when officers arrived on scene.

He allegedly told the officer that he lost control of the Ferrari as he began to change gears at 40 mph. However, an investigation revealed that Distasio traveled over the double yellow line into oncoming traffic while going 45 mph in a 30 mph zone, continued over the white line, over a sidewalk, spun around, crashed through a fence and then slammed into the two cars in the driveway, police said.

The registered owner of the Ferrari was identified as Distasio’s brother and police later determined Distasio was driving it with a revoked license.

Paramedics transported Distasio to South Shore Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

Police say they plan on citing him for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, committing a marked lanes violation and wanton destruction of property valued over $250.

The vehicles and a chain-linked fence sustained heavy damages. All three cars were towed from the scene.

