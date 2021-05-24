A 41-year-old man found with methamphetamine, crack cocaine and heroin also had a syringe hidden in his buttocks, police said.

Sgt. Nick Whiteman was pumping gas at the Marlin gas station in Islamorada around 11 a.m. Saturday when he noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from a Nissan sedan parked at the pump next to him, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

He also reportedly saw the driver’s two children, ages 13 and 14, sharing the single-front passenger seat.

The driver said she did not have a medical marijuana card and that the man in the backseat, identified as Bryce Dennis Oliphant, was smoking marijuana, the sheriff’s office said.

Oliphant allegedly appeared nervous and gave Whiteman a false name.

Oliphant was detained and was found to be in possession of 10 syringes, including one in the crack of his buttocks, three glass pipes, a small amount of marijuana, 4.8 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of crack cocaine, and .2 grams of heroin, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Florida Department of Children and Families were notified.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)