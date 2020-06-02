Police: Man with trunk full of fireworks caught after chase through South Shore

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Randolph man is facing multiple charges after police found fireworks in his car after a chase through multiple South Shore towns Monday, officials said.

Officers patrolling the South Shore Plaza in Braintree at 7:15 p.m.after a protest for George Floyd was canceled tried to pull over a speeding Nissan Altima that drove away instead, police said. The driver drove through a wooded area next to an elementary school in order to escape, damaging the car’s front and rear and getting a flat tire, police said.

A Randolph officer allegedly saw the car at on North Main Street at 7:30 p.m. and tried to pull it over, and the driver went through a red light and eventually onto Route 24 to Avon. State Troopers boxed the car in after Exit 20B and arrested the driver, and found a large amount of fireworks in his trunk, police said.

Wesley Goodman, 20, of Randolph, was charged with unlawful possession of fireworks, two counts of failing to stop for police, driving to endanger, negligent driving, two counts of failing to stop at a stop sign, malicious destruction of property, driving with a suspended license, driving without registration, driving without insurance, speeding and a license plate violation.

