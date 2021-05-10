Police: Man, woman arrested after Whatley traffic stop uncovers more than 1,000 bags of heroin

WHATELY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Vermont man and New Hampshire woman are facing drug trafficking charges after police say they found more than 1,000 bags of heroin during a traffic stop in Whatley on Friday.

A state trooper on patrol on Route 91 said he saw a blue Chevy Equinox veering in and out of its lane and witnessed the passenger, 36-year-old Jennifer West, moving around and repositioning her body as the vehicle slowed for the traffic stop, according to a release issued by the department.

The driver, later identified as 37-year-old Tommy Newhall, refused to produce a license of registration during which West continued to move her body around the vehicle.

Police said they noticed her remove what they thought to be a bag of cocaine from her purse and attempt to stuff it between the front seats.

Upon further investigation, the troopers found 20 bundles of heroin inside West’s purse, according to the release.

More bundles were found inside the vehicle as well as a container filled with cocaine.

Newhall and West are scheduled to appear in Greenfield District Court on a number of drug charges and Newhall is facing additional motor vehicle charges.

