Police: Man, woman caught with array of drugs after passerby spots them snorting cocaine in car

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and woman were arrested Tuesday on multiple drug charges after a passerby spotted them snorting cocaine in a car in Tewksbury, police said.

Bryan Thomas, 35, of Manchester, New Hampshire, and Hayley Carney, 22, of Tewksbury, were arraigned Wednesday in Lowell District Court on charges including possession with the intent to distribute oxycodone, possession of fentanyl, possession of suboxone, possession of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, possession of methadone, and possession of gabapentin and alprazolam, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of suspicious activity in the town shortly before 8 a.m. spoke with a witness who said they saw Thomas and Carney snorting cocaine in a vehicle they were riding around in, police said.

The vehicle in question was later tracked down and a subsequent search reportedly yielded drug paraphernalia, several bags containing various drugs, and $300 in cash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

