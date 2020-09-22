Police: Man, woman charged in Tewksbury bank robbery

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are facing charges after robbing a bank in Tewksbury on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at the Santander Bank on Livingston Street at 10 a.m. were told the suspects fled in a white Ford Ranger. Police allegedly found two people with money from the bank in the truck on Shawsheen Street.

Nicolas O’Neil, 37, of Methuen, and Sara Diaz-Lebel, 36, of Methuen, were charged with unarmed robbery, and O’Neil was charged with possession of a class B substance and four warrants.

O’Neil was also wanted for allegedly robbing a North Reading bank back in August.

Police said a month-long investigation culminated in obtaining a warrant for his arrest on Monday, just one day before he was arrested in Tewksbury.

He is facing an additional charge of unarmed robbery and will be arraigned in Woburn District Court at a later date for that charge.

They are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Lowell District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)