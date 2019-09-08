Police: Man wounded in Worcester shooting has died

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A shooting victim who was rushed to the hospital in Worcester on Saturday has died, police say.

Officers responding to a reported shooting around 6:30 p.m. around 64 Country Club Boulevard found a 37-year-old man on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators do not believe this to be a random act of violence.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident can send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD and your message or send an anonymous web-based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.

Police Investigate Fatal Shootinghttps://t.co/mLzhv59suA — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) September 8, 2019

