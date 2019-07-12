Police: Manchester-by-the-Sea woman awakes to find man dressed as pirate in her house

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Gloucester man is facing a breaking and entering charge after police say he broke into a woman’s house in Manchester-by-the-Sea on Sunday while dressed as a pirate and clutching a small dog.

Officers responding to a reported break-in at a home on Raymond Street spoke with a woman who said she fell asleep on the couch and awoke to find a man, later identified as 79-year-old Herbert Gleason, standing over her in full pirate garb, according to Manchester-by-the-Sea police.

After he fled when she screamed, police officers searching for the 2002 Dodge Ram that he fled the area in located him driving in Gloucester and placed him under arrest after determining he was driving with a revoked license, police said.

When they found him, police say he was wearing a black bandana, a black button-up shirt, black pants, a brown leather belt with a gold chain pendants intertwined in it, and was not wearing shoes.

The woman positively identified him as the man who entered her house, prompting additional charges of breaking and entering during the daytime to commit a felony and put a person in fear, police said.

Police added that Gleason did not appear to be under the influence at the time of his arrest.

He is due back in court in August.

