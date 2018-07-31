MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester have arrested a man on Lake Avenue after finding located a heroin-filled syringe, a glass pipe, and a copper wire.

Officer Michael Roscoe, Jr. saw a man walking on Lake Avenue near Barry Avenue early Monday morning. After confirming a probation warrant for Hector Torres, 43 of Manchester, New Hampshire, Officer Roscoe stopped Torres and placed him into custody.

While searching the suspect, the officer discovered the syringe and other materials.

Torres is charged with a probation/parole warrant as well as possession of controlled drug. He is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on Monday.

