MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man who was out on bail was arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen car on Wednesday that ended in a crash, officials said.

An officer in the area of Elm and Granite streets around 6:30 p.m. noted a Subaru Legacy make a sudden turn onto Granite Street and nearly strike another vehicle, according to police.

When the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Artur Morse, 20, sped away and crashed into a telephone pole on Brown Avenue. He was arrested after a brief pursuit that ended on Jefferson Street.

Morse is expected to be arraigned Friday in Hillsborough Superior Court-North on charges including reckless conduct, conduct after an accident, receiving stolen property, disobeying an officer, and resisting arrest.

