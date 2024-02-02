MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester police say Market Basket employees detained a suspected wallet thief until police arrived to arrest him on robbery, assault, and drug charges.

Officers responding to the Market Basket on Elm Street on Wednesday found the suspect, later identified as Robert Desmond, 42, of Manchester, being held down by several employees, according to police.

Witnesses said Desmond stole a woman’s wallet from her purse while walking past her shopping cart and was quickly stopped by store employees, who held him down until police arrived.

Desmond allegedly bit one of the employees during the scuffle.

He was arrested on charges of robbery, simple assault, and possession of a controlled drug.

