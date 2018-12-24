Police: Marblehead man caught with heroin, cocaine, mushrooms, LSD, pills

HANCOCK, MASS. (WHDH) - A 27-year-old Marblehead man is facing a slew of drug charges after state police say he was caught with heroin, cocaine, marijuana, mushrooms, LSD, and assorted pills during a traffic stop in Hancock early Saturday morning.

A trooper who stopped a gray Chevy HHR with one headlight at 3:15 a.m. arrested the driver, Sean O’Connor, after detecting the smell of freshly burnt marijuana in the vehicle and noticed several other indicators of illegal drug use and possible impairment, according to state police.

A search of the vehicle allegedly revealed heroin, cocaine, marijuana, two one-gallon bags of mushrooms, 15 perforated sheets of paper with 1,000 square of LSD, pills believed to be Ecstasy, brown wax THC, medical peanut butter with THC, and $2,972 in cash.

O’Connor was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, distributing a Class A drug, subsequent offense, distributing a Class B drug, subsequent offense, distributing a Class C drug, subsequent offense, and distributing a Class D drug, subsequent offense.

O’Connor was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail pending his arraignment in Pittsfield District Court.

