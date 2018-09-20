Police: Marblehead teen locks herself in public bathroom after man tries to lure her into car

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Marblehead are turning to the public for help in tracking down a man who they say tried to lure a girl into his car Wednesday night.

The 16-year-old victim told officers that she was approached in the area of Humphrey Street and Brookhouse Drive by a man in a vehicle who wanted her to get in, according to the Marblehead Police Department. She then fled to a nearby building, where she locked herself in a public bathroom.

The girl, who did not have a phone, spent about 30 minutes in the bathroom before police say a family member arrived to pick her up from a pre-arranged appointment.

She described the vehicle in question as “a small silver car – not an SUV.” The man was said to be black or Hispanic and in his 30s.

A search of the area proved unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Marblehead police at 781-631-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)