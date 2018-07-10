Police: Marijuana, guns recovered during Dorchester drug bust

BOSTON (WHDH) - A drug bust in Dorchester led to the arrest of a Boston man and the recovery of more than three pounds of marijuana and two loaded guns, police said.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Citywide Drug Control Unit executed a search warrant at 2083 Dorchester Ave. Monday and confiscated 3.5 pounds of marijuana, two loaded firearms and several rounds of live ammunition, according to a post on the department’s website.

The seizure resulted in the arrest of Giovanni Maldonado, 23, of Boston, on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

