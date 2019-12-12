Police: Marion woman facing charges after dozens of animals found living in squalor

MARION, MASS. (WHDH) - A 65-year-old Marion woman is facing animal cruelty charges after police say they found a number of animals on her property living in squalor.

Lauren Fisher was arrested Wednesday on two counts of animal cruelty, and charges of interfering with a police officer and resisting arrest, according to Marion police. Her house was then condemned.

Officers investigating a report that multiple animals were being neglected at Fisher’s Front Street home around 11:15 p.m. found dozens of animals located inside the home and on the property — including multiple miniature horses, potbelly pigs, ducks, rabbits, turkeys, hens, chickens, dogs, cats, and exotic birds.

Marion Town Administrator Jay McGrail recalled, “Trash throughout the house, animal waste in the beds, insects prevalent throughout the entire home, animal droppings on the floors, rodent droppings in the basement, at least one dead animal throughout the property, and a pervasive odor throughout the house itself.”

Elsewhere on the property investigators say they found multiple unregistered vehicles, several dilapidated sheds and outbuildings.

Fisher was at home at the time of the search and was placed under arrest after she allegedly became disruptive and interfered with the officers.

The town’s Building Commissioner was called to the scene to investigate.

The investigation determined that there were at least five people living in the home, including children.

They have also been removed from the home and the children were placed with a relative.

The Department of Children and Families is also investigating.

Fisher’s son, who asked not to show his face, told 7NEWS that his mother is a loving person who cares for her family and took in sick and abandoned animals.

“She’s just one of the most caring people I know,” he said. “She’s taken in foster kids; she’s taken in anyone who needs a place to stay; she’s taken in strays. She’s just a loving person altogether.”

Fisher was arrested in 1999 on similar charges.

The animals were taken into the custody of the Animal Rescue League.

