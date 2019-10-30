Police: Marshfield man found on stolen vessel suspected of setting blaze that sank lobster boat

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marshfield man found on a stolen vessel in a river that runs along Route 3 is suspected of setting a fire that destroyed and sank a lobster boat in Scituate on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a large fire on the South River in Scituate around 5:50 a.m. found a 40-foot lobster boat completely engulfed in flames, according to the Marshfield Police Department. The boat later sank to the bottom of the river.

Police later learned that another vessel stolen from the scene was in the water across the river Marshfield.

An investigation is said to have revealed that the stolen vessel may have been used by the suspect to flee the scene of the fire.

Multiple police departments, along with the Marshfield Harbormaster’s Office, used a police drone and an airplane to scour the area.

David Pongonis, 36, of Marshfield, was later intercepted by a harbormaster’s boat as he traveled east along the North River, police said.

Pongonis was arrested and later arraigned on charges including using a boat without authority, larceny over $1,200, malicious and wanton destruction of property, and motorboat equipment violation.

He has since been released on personal recognizance.

An investigation into the lobster boat fire is ongoing.

