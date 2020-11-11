EDGEWATER, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say they’re looking for a man and a woman who attacked employees of an ice cream store after they were asked to wear masks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

WBAL-TV reported Tuesday that the two employees ended up in the hospital. One is still there with broken bones.

Anne Arundel County police said the incident took place inside a Cold Stone Creamery early Saturday evening. Police said the mask request turned into a sidewalk beating.

“Just asking someone to properly put on their mask and with that conversation it just escalated,” Sgt. Kam Cook said.

