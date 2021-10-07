DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts father is facing a slew of criminal charges after police say he broke into a home and stabbed a man who was in bed with his daughter.

Jeffrey Sprague, 40, of Leicester, was arrested Thursday morning on charges including attempted murder, assault and battery with a knife, home invasion, and breaking and entering in the night, according to the Dudley Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of an assault involving a knife at a home on Dudley Southbridge Road around 10:50 p.m. encountered two residents at the scene, a 19-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man suffering from knife wounds to his face, neck, chest, and arm, police said.

The man was taken UMass Hospital in Worcester for treatment, where he was last listed in stable condition.

An initial investigation revealed that the victim was in bed with Sprague’s daughter at the time of the incident.

Police say Sprague entered the home without permission, walked into the bedroom where the man and woman were sleeping, and stabbed the victim several times.

Sprague’s daughter was able to interfere and stop the assault.

Sprague, who fled the scene on foot, was spotted riding his bicycle around 8:20 a.m. on Mill Road and taken into custody.

He will be called to Dudley District Court at a later date.

An investigation remains ongoing.

