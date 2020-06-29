Police: Mass. man arrested after groups armed with wood, rocks clash in NH park

HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man was arrested after two groups of people armed with pieces of wood and rocks fought each other in a state park in New Hampshire on Friday, officials said.

Joel Severino, 27, of Lawrence, is slated to be arraigned in August on charges including two counts of second-degree assault, according to the Hollis Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a large disturbance at Silver Lake State Park determined that a large fight had occurred between two groups of people who did not know each other, officials said.

Several people were said to have been using large pieces of wood and rocks as weapons.

Three people suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene, while two others were treated at the hospital.

After speaking with multiple witnesses, police say officers decided that there was enough evidence to arrest Severino. He has since been released on bail.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact the Hollis Police Department at 603-465-7637.

An investigation is ongoing.

