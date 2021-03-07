Police: Mass. man caught speeding 142 mph in NH

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man is facing reckless driving charges after allegedly driving 142 mph in New Hampshire Sunday, officials said.

Troopers patrolling Route 16 in Rochester, New Hampshire at 8 p.m. allegedly clocked a car traveling at 142 mph, police said. The troopers stopped the car at the Rochester toll plaza.

Christopher M. Fren, 20, of Franklin, was charged with reckless driving. He was released on his own recognizance and will appear at Rochester District Court in May.

