LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man led troopers on a pursuit with a baby in his vehicle on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire early Saturday morning, police said.

Troopers saw a vehicle operating erratically on the northbound side of the highway in Londonderry around 2:30 a.m. and attempted to stop it after it crossed a grassy median to take the exit 5 off-ramp, according to state police.

The SUV stopped briefly but then took off, fleeing southbound on the highway, state police said.

A pursuit ensued and troopers witnesses items being thrown from the vehicle, which was swerving all over the roadway, state police added.

Salem police officers successfully deployed spike strips, which deflated three of the fleeing vehicle’s four tires.

The SUV then took the exit 2 off-ramp and continued onto Pelham Road, state police said.

After about a mile, it turned onto a dead-end road and came to a stop.

The driver, Travis Tillman, 20, of Lowell, Mass., and his passenger, Hailey Dorr, 21, of Manchester, N.H., were taken into custody, state police said.

Troopers also found an 8-month-old baby in the SUV, state police added.

Neither the baby nor the other two occupants were said to be injured; however, an ambulance was called to check on the baby as a precaution.

Tillman is facing charges of disobeying an officer, felony reckless conduct, endangering the welfare of a child, reckless operation, two counts of felony criminal restraint, and operating with a suspended license.

He was later released on cash bail and is slated to be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court at a later date.

Dorr was arrested on an unrelated warrant and released a short time later.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Luan Sanches via email at Luan.G.Sanches@DOS.NH.GOV.

