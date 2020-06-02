Police: Mass. man threw ‘large pickle’ out car window, struck state worker on side of road

POWNAL, Vt. (WHDH) — A Massachusetts man was arrested in Vermont after authorities say he threw a “large pickle” out of his car window and struck a state employee who was working on the side of the road on Monday.

Troopers responding to a reported assault on an Agency of Transportation employee who was working a detail at the state border crossing in Pownal learned a passenger in a vehicle traveling south on US 7 had thrown a large pickle at the worker, “causing him pain,” according to Vermont State Police.

The vehicle in question was tracked down and the suspect, 34-year-old Christoph Herrmannsdoerfer, of Williamstown, was cited for simple assault, police said.

He is slated to be arraigned in Bennington County Superior Court on July 20.

