Police: Mass. men beat, stripped, robbed victims after ‘day of leisure’ on Boston Common

BOSTON (WHDH) - A pair of Massachusetts men who allegedly beat, robbed, and stripped the clothes off of two male victims after a “day of leisure” on the Boston Common were arrested late Monday night at Park Street Station, officials said.

The male victims, ages 17 and 19, traveled to the Common from outside of the city, where they met 18-year-old Dashone Eures, of Dedham, and 21-year-old Keshaun Wilkie, of Dorchester, according to the Transit Police Department.

Eures and Wilkie spent several hours hanging out with the victims before leading them into the subway station around 10 p.m., police said.

The suspects then allegedly beat the victims, stole their phones and money, and ripped all of their clothes off, including their shoes.

When officers found the bloodied victims, they were given a description of the suspects.

Eures and Wilkie were later arrested after police scoured the area.

Police did not say what charges they are facing.

