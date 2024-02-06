HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - After a two-week investigation, a Springfield man is facing criminal charges after police say he stole a gold wedding band belonging to a recently deceased disabled veteran and then pawned it for cash.

State trooper John Vaclavicek responded to the veterans home on Jan. 19 to investigate the theft, which security staff said occurred during the process of moving the veteran’s remains to a funeral home.

Following an investigation, a Certified Nursing Assistant who had contact with the veteran over the last three years, later identified as Antonio Bell, 53, of Springfield, was identified as a suspect. Records at a nearby pawn shop showed Bell had recently sold a gold wedding band for $85.

It was later discovered to be the same wedding band belonging to the deceased veteran.

The band has since been recovered and returned to the veteran’s family.

Bell was arrested on charges of larceny from a person over 65, larceny from a building, and receiving stolen property.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

