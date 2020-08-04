Police: Mass. woman struck person with car during dispute in NH parking lot

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts woman is facing criminal charges after police say she struck a person with her car during a dispute in a parking lot in New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon.

Leslie Acostaberrios, 37, of Brockton, is slated to be arraigned later this month in Merrimack 9th Circuit Court on charges including simple assault and reckless driving, according to the Merrimack Police Department.

Officers responding to a business in Merrimack around 2:15 p.m. learned Acostaberrios had intentionally driven her vehicle into another person during a parking-related dispute, police said.

Acostaberrios was arrested at the scene. She has since been released on personal recognizance.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing.

