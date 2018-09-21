MONTEREY, Mass. (AP) — Police say a Massachusetts man had to be airlifted to a hospital after apparently accidentally shooting himself in the arm while cleaning a gun.

Police in the small Berkshire Country town of Monterey say the 70-year-old man was at a table in his home Wednesday afternoon cleaning the firearm when it discharged.

Sgt. Brian Fahey tells The Berkshire Eagle local firefighters first placed a tourniquet on his arm and the man was “conscious and alert” when he was placed in the helicopter and flown to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. His name was not made public.

Fahey says the incident is being investigated as an accident. He did not say what kind of gun it was.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)