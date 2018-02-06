Police: Massachusetts man dies in Connecticut crash

COLCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Massachusetts man has died in a one-car crash in Connecticut.

The Norwich Bulletin citing a police report says 46-year-old Edward Thomas, of Hadley, Massachusetts was driving east on Route 2 in Colchester just before 4 p.m. Monday when he lost control of the vehicle and traveled into the left shoulder.

The car went off the roadway and up an embankment where it struck several small trees.

The car sustained significant damage, and Thomas, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was flown to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

